Half-day school for class 1 to 9 students from April 4 in Andhra Pradesh

Published: 04th April 2022 07:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2022 09:14 AM

Image used for representational purposes only

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has decided to have half-day classes for class I to IX school students from Monday in view of the scorching summer heat. 

In a press release issued here on Sunday, School Education Commissioner S Suresh Kumar said that classes will be held from  07.30 am to 11.30 am followed by midday meal. 

In view of the SSC examinations scheduled from April 27, the classes for 10th class students shall continue as usual, with additional study hours as prescribed earlier. 

Instructions have been issued to all the Regional Joint Directors of School Education and the District Educational Officers in the State to take necessary action accordingly, he said.

Comments

