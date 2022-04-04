Man attempts bank robbery in Guntur after watching ‘tutorials’ 

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Police on Saturday arrested a man, who attempted to rob a bank at Phirangipuram in Guntur district on March 30, after watching tutorials on YouTube. The accused was identified as P Rajesh.

According to police, Rajesh had completed his ITI and became addicted to alcohol and drugs. In order to make easy money, he planned to rob banks by after learning to open bank strongroom on YouTube.

On March 30, he tried to cut off the alarm wires and open the strongroom of the bank. However, an alert was sent to the mobile phone of the bank manager. The bank manager alerted the staff and police.

After receiving a complaint from the bank manager, Narasaraopet police filed a case and started an investigation. They identified the accused through CCTV footage they obtained from the bank and arrested him. The police also said that he was, earlier, booked for stealing `23 lakh from a bank at Gandhi Park in Guntur in August 2021. After getting released from prison, he attempted another robbery, they added.