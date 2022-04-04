STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Newborn found dead in canal in Andhra's Machilipatnam

Body of a newborn girl was found in Naguleru drinking water canal near Machilipatnam town on Sunday afternoon. 

Published: 04th April 2022 07:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2022 07:34 AM   |  A+A-

baby
By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Body of a newborn girl was found in Naguleru drinking water canal near Machilipatnam town on Sunday afternoon. 

Police said the issue came to light when some locals noticed the girl’s body with the umbilical cord in the canal, while they were filling water in the tankers.

The police rushed to the spot and examined the scene and found that the baby might have been born within the last two days. They shifted the body to a nearby hospital for post mortem. “A special team began verifying records of births in the nearby hospitals to ascertain the details of the parents of the baby girl,” said the police.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Machilipatnam Naguleru newborn body found newborn dead
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
EDITORIAL | Fire of inflation is burning India
The couple had tied the knot on March 14 (Photo | Special arrangement)
Post-wedding photoshoot turns tragic as groom slips off rock and drowns in Kerala river
Kodambakkam flyover on Arcot Road. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Instead of more flyovers, Chennai requires better transport systems: Experts
Maharashtra MP Priyanka Chaturvedi (File | PTI)
Dowry helps in marrying off ugly looking girls, says textbook for nursing students; draws flak

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp