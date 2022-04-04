Newborn found dead in canal in Andhra's Machilipatnam

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Body of a newborn girl was found in Naguleru drinking water canal near Machilipatnam town on Sunday afternoon.

Police said the issue came to light when some locals noticed the girl’s body with the umbilical cord in the canal, while they were filling water in the tankers.

The police rushed to the spot and examined the scene and found that the baby might have been born within the last two days. They shifted the body to a nearby hospital for post mortem. “A special team began verifying records of births in the nearby hospitals to ascertain the details of the parents of the baby girl,” said the police.