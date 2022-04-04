STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rising construction cost pushes up demand for portable cabins in Andhra's Guntur

With rising construction and labour costs, the demand for portable cabins is increasing in Guntur district.

Makeshift cabins with internal designs with ceilings, wallpapers, doors, UPVC windows are gaining more attraction

By Bandhavi Annam
Express News Service

Usually, a room or two have to be rented or constructed to set up small-scale shops, tea stalls and small offices. It has become a huge investment, especially after the Covid-19 pandemic, as both construction and labour costs have increased.

This has led to a rise in orders for makeshift cabins. These makeshift cabins are made of metal containers used for shipping. After 50 years, metal containers can’t be used for shipping purposes. These containers are bought as scrap and used to make makeshift cabins. 

The cabins are transportation friendly and can be set up in a very small area. These makeshift cabins with appropriate internal designs with MTA boards, ceilings, wallpapers, doors, UPVC windows, and vinyl floors, tiles are gaining more attraction. 

Sai Krishna, the owner of MA Portable Cabins firm in Autonagar in Guntur, told TNIE: “Though we have set up this firm ten years ago, we are able to earn profits from the last three years only. As the costs of sand and other raw materials have skyrocketed, people have turned to these makeshift cabins. Based on the size of the cabin, model and furniture set up in the cabin, the costs vary from Rs 4.50 lakh to Rs 8.50 lakh.”

Various appliances like, LED lights, fans, switchboards, adjust fans, air conditioner, television points, computers, hall, kitchen, washroom, and 1,000-litre water tank on top of the cabin, are also available in these cabins. “To prevent the heating of the cabin, as the container is made of metal, we install Rockwool panels which block the outside heat and keep the cabin cool,” said Sai Krishna. “Awareness of these makeshift cabins is increasing not only in urban areas but also in rural areas; as a result, we are receiving about 10 to 15 orders per month. As the business is booming, more workshops are being set up in Pedakakani, Edlapadu, and other regions in the district,” he added.

