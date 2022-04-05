IAS officers suggested 'One India, One Tax policy': Andhra Pradesh minister

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah Nani said that a recommendation has been made by IAS officers to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for implementing One India, One Tax policy.

The Minister also launched the website of Bus and Car Operators Confederation of India (BOCI) at a programme held here on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, Venkataramaiah said that a decision on One India, One Tax is yet to be taken by the government only after examining the stand of other States.

The Minister further said that the transport sector is already reeling under a crisis due to the pandemic and other reasons. In this scenario, all the bus operator associations should join their hands and adopt better technologies for offering better services to the passengers.

On this occasion, Venkataramaiah also commended the efforts of private bus operators for rendering their services during the pandemic. Representatives from BOCI were also present.