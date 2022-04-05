STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

IAS officers suggested 'One India, One Tax policy': Andhra Pradesh minister

The Minister further said that the transport sector is already reeling under a crisis due to the pandemic and other reasons.

Published: 05th April 2022 09:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2022 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah

Andhra Pradesh Cinematography Minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah Nani said that a recommendation has been made by IAS officers to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for implementing One India, One Tax policy.

The Minister also launched the website of Bus and Car Operators Confederation of India (BOCI) at a programme held here on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, Venkataramaiah said that a decision on One India, One Tax is yet to be taken by the government only after examining the stand of other States.

The Minister further said that the transport sector is already reeling under a crisis due to the pandemic and other reasons. In this scenario, all the bus operator associations should join their hands and adopt better technologies for offering better services to the passengers.

On this occasion, Venkataramaiah also commended the efforts of private bus operators for rendering their services during the pandemic. Representatives from BOCI were also present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Perni Venkataramaiah Nani One India One Tax Bus and Car Operators Confederation of India
India Matters
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Kerala HC quashes rape conviction of man who married a woman after sex with another
Representational Image. (File Photo)
ISRO scientists to inspect objects that fell from sky in Maharashtra's Chandrapur
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (Photo | EPS)
DCW asks Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to take action against author of book for 'glorifying dowry system'
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Modi government orders blocking of 18 Indian, four Pakistani YouTube-based news channels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp