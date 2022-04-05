New districts help deliver better governance: YSRC

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC leaders hailed Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for carving out 13 new districts in the State to take administration closer to people and deliver better governance through decentralisation.Addressing separate press conferences on Monday, YSRC leaders reiterated that the creation of new districts was a milestone in the history of Andhra Pradesh and came down heavily on opposition parties over their adverse remarks on reorganisation.

They stated that neither TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu nor Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan could ever think of this initiative and thus launched a malicious propaganda to mislead the people. Reiterating that Pawan Kalyan plays to the tunes of Naidu, the YSRC leaders demanded why he remained silent when the notification for new districts was given.

Government Advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said the district reorganisation evoked positive response from different quarters. “As part of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s vision, middle level administration has been restructured for decentralised administration,” he said and asserted that the results will be visible in five to six months.

He said with regard to demand for Kothapeta revenue division in East Godavari district, the Chief Minister has taken a decision and a notification will be issued after the Cabinet meeting on April 7.Minister for Transport Perni Venkataramaiah criticised TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu for failing miserably in bringing the new districts, despite having 40 years of political experience. He stated that Pawan Kalyan and all the Left party leaders go by the script of Naidu and carry TDP agenda.

Refuting the opposition’s allegations that the new districts were formed unscientifically, and politically motivated, YSRC leader G Srikanth Reddy said that they were carved out after a vast study to benefit people with better administration and effective implementation of government’s schemes and policies.He recalled that the TDP chief couldn’t make Kuppam a revenue division despite serving as Chief Minister for 14 long years and reminded him that Jagan Mohan Reddy had fulfilled it at the request of Naidu.

Meanwhile, MLA Gudivada Amarnath questioned Chandrababu Naidu about what he had done for the development of North Andhra region, especially to those tribal areas.He said the Chief Minister had taken extra care in developing tribal areas on par with other districts and leading those backward regions on the path of development.

He said the Chief Minister never compromises in doing good for the people, unlike the previous government which completely neglected the North Andhra region. He stated that the Opposition Leader has no moral right to speak on the historical initiative of Jagan.