Part of govt’s  decentralisation plan is over, says Buggana

Manazir Jilani  Samoon took charge as the first Collector of Nandyal district and Raghuveera  Reddy assumed charge as the new SP.

Published: 05th April 2022 03:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2022 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy has said development of all regions of the State is possible only by decentralisation of administration. Part of the concept of the state government  has been realised with the formation of 13 more districts, he said.  

Speaking at a ceremony marking the inauguration of Nandyal district on Monday, the finance minister said Chief  Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during his padayatra has assured to make every  parliament segment a district and now he fulfilled the same. “It is a proud  moment for the people of Nandyal,” he said and wished all the very best to the people, people’s representatives and officials. 

Manazir Jilani  Samoon took charge as the first Collector of Nandyal district and Raghuveera  Reddy assumed charge as the new SP. Narapureddy Mourya assumed charge as Joint Collector. Nandyal MP Pocha Bhramananda Reddy, Government Whip Gangula Prabhakar Reddy, MLCs Issaq Basha, Challa Bhagirahta Reddy, MLAs Shilpa Ravichandra Kishore Reddy, Katasani Rambhupal Reddy,  Katasani Rami Reddy, T Arthur and others were present at the inaugural ceremony held at the new collectorate on RARS premises.

