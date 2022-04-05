STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SCR to run 98 summer spl trains from tomorrow

Published: 05th April 2022 03:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2022 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The South Central Railway (SCR) will run 98 special trains between Machilipatnam and Tirupati to clear extra rush of the passengers from April 4. 

Train No. 07095 Machilipatnam - Tirupati will depart from Machilipatnam at 5:40 pm and arrive Tirupati at 4 am. The train will be operated on April 6, 10, 11, 13, 15, 17, 18, 20, 22, 24, 25, 27 and 29, May 1, 2, 4, 6, 8, 9, 11,13, 15, 16, 18, 20, 22 ,23 25, 27, 29 and 30 and June 1, 3, 5, 6, 8, 10, 12, 13, 15, 17, 19, 20, 22, 24, 26, 27 and 29. Train No. 07096 Tirupati - Machilipatnam will depart Tirupati at 9 pm and arrive Machilipatnam at 07.45 am the next day). The train will be operated on April 7, 9, 11, 12, 14, 16,18, 19, 21, 23, 25, 26, 28, 30 and May 4, 3, 5, 7, 9, 10, 12, 14, 16th 17, 19, 21, 23, 24, 26, 28, 30, 31 and June 2, 4, 6, 9, 11, 13,14, 16, 18, 20, 21,23, 25, 27, 28 and 30. These special trains will stop at Gudivada, Vijayawada, Tenali, Chirala. Ongole, Nellore, Gudur and Renigunta stations. 

