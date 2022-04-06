4.36 lakh LED bulbs distributed in rural Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL), a subsidiary of the Centre's Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), has requested Andhra Pradesh energy department's cooperation in the distribution of LED bulbs to households in the State under the Gram UJALA scheme.

In a communication to energy secretary B Sreedhar, CESL MD & CEO Mahua Acharya said the firm distributed over 10 lakh LED bulbs in five States, including Andhra Pradesh, on December 14, 2021 under the scheme.

"The distribution of LED bulbs to households in rural Andhra Pradesh will help minimise the burden of electricity bills to some extent and lessen the peak demand considerably for the State power utilities. With timely support from the State government, CESL has distributed more than one lakh LED bulbs across three districts," she said.

Approximately 60,000 LED bulbs were distributed in Kadapa, 39,000 in Kurnool and 2,000 in Chittoor. Till March 28, Kadapa got 48,289 7W LED bulbs and 1,64,696 12W LED bulbs, Kurnool got 69,475 7W bulbs and 1,52,404 of 12W bulbs, and Chittoor got 2,000 12W bulbs, totaling to 4.36 lakh LED bulbs.

Mahua Acharya requested AP DISCOMs to continue their support in the distribution of LED bulbs in the State and help the firm to reach the cumulative count of one crore LED bulbs' distribution in the country. She said along with Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Karnataka and Telangana were also selected for the distribution of LED bulbs.

Thanking CESL for its energy efficiency initiative for the rural people of the State, Sreedhar said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Energy Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy have been emphasising the need for 24x7 quality and cost-effective power.

The Gram UJALA project will help the State in achieving its objective to provide rural households access to high-quality lighting and reduce power bills, he observed. The entire expenses for the distribution of the LED bulbs will be borne by CESL and there would not be any financial burden on the AP Power Utilities or the State government.

The consumer will have to pay Rs 10 per LED bulb and the rest of the cost will be met by CESL.LED bulbs are energy-efficient, high-quality and long-lasting, and consume 88 per cent less energy when compared to incandescent bulbs.