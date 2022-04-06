Andhra Pradesh's Atmakur Assembly seat has slim chance for unanimous bypoll

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Chances of a unanimous by-election to Atmakur Assembly segment of Nellore district are slim. The bypoll was necessitated following the sudden demise of sitting MLA and Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy.

Bijivemula Ravindra Reddy, a relative of former MP Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy, announced that he will contest in the upcoming by-election. Ravindra Reddy hailed from Brahmanapalle village in Marripadu mandal of Atmakur segment, the home turf of Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy family.

"There was no development in Atmakur and Udayagiri constituencies during the regime of Mekapati family," said Ravindra Reddy. Ravindra Reddy said he had approached BJP leaders and sought their support for contesting from the assembly segment from the party.

He added that he received a positive response from the saffron party. He made it clear that he will be in the fray even as an independent candidate, giving no scope for a unanimous election.