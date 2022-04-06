Cops arrest four motorcycle thieves, recover 18 stolen bikes in Andhra Pradesh's Bapatla

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Police on Tuesday arrested a gang of motorbike thieves and recovered 18 motorcycles worth around Rs 10.90 lakh from the accused.

According to Bapatla SP Vakul Jindal, the arrested were identified as Kornepati Thirumala (24) Donthi Venkata Sai Prakash alias Sai (19), Bonthagorla Naveen Kumar (23) Daavuluri Amarnath alias Amar (22).They all belong to Valaparla village of Martur Mandal and formed a gang to steal motorbikes.

They used to sell the stolen bikes to Goli Giridhar (38) of Eepurupalem village in Chirala mandal. Of the arrested, Daavuluri Amarnath is a BA student of SVSDRNS college in Chilakaluripeta. He also works as a village volunteer.

The remaining three accused are daily wage workers. As they are habituated to several vices, they started bike thefts to earn easy cash.The team committed thefts in various areas under Addanki, Santhamaguluru and Ballikurava police station limits.

On the instructions of the SP and under the supervision of Chirala-DSP P Srikanth, Addanki CI Rajesh, SI Kamalakar and staff caught hold of the accused at Bhavani Centre and seized four motorcycles. During the interrogation, the accused confessed that they sold the remaining 14 stolen motorcycles to Giridhar.

The Police went Chirala and seized the remaining bikes.An accused related to the case is at large. The accused identified as K Devadasu used to make fake RC documents.