Man kills woman for resisting sexual assault in Andhra Pradesh's in West Godavari district, held

The Kalla police on Tuesday arrested a man from Pallipalem village in West Godavari district for killing a woman who resisted sexual assault.

For representational purposes (Photo | Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The Kalla police on Tuesday arrested a man from Pallipalem village in West Godavari district for killing a woman who resisted sexual assault. The accused was identified as T Sai Prasad, son of local sarpanch.

According to sub-inspector Rambabu, a 19-year-old woman was living along with her brother in her grandmother's house at Pallipalem. The victim's mother went to gulf countries for livelihood and her father died some months ago. 

On the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, while the victim was sleeping in a room in her house, the accused gained entry into the house and locked the room where the woman's grandmother and brother were sleeping.

The accused entered into the woman's room and tried to rape her, but she resisted. When she cried for help, her grandmother and brother, who realised that they were locked inside the room sought the neighbors help. 

By the time the neighbors reached, the accused had forcibly thrown the victim on floor, resulting in her death. West Godavari SP Ravi Prakash rushed to the spot and examined the crime scene. 

