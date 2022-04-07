STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Drunk man brags about killing teen in 2018 in Andhra Pradesh's Rajamahendravaram, arrested

On being informed of the drunken rant, Chagallu police arrested Sheik Rasheed, who led the police to an abandoned toilet on the premises of a junior college in Velivennu.

Published: 07th April 2022 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2022 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

drunkard, Drinking

For representational purpose only (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Police have cracked a four-year-old man-missing case after a 'friend' of the disappeared intermediate student got drunk and bragged about killing a person in 2018.

On being informed of the drunken rant, Chagallu police arrested Sheik Rasheed, who led the police to an abandoned toilet on the premises of a junior college in Velivennu, where he and two others had initially buried Paritala Sri Harsha, who was then aged 17.

Based on Rasheed's reported confession, police are now searching for his accomplices, Aditya and Munindra, all masons and now aged 27. The accused reportedly told the police they had beaten Harsha to death after a row over a cricket game, and buried the body in the toilet.

The boy's remains were exhumed a year later, and dumped in the western delta canal. Investigators have found a few bones from the toilet and will scour the canal for more evidence. Harsha of Koyyalagudem was visiting his grandmother at Daaravaram in East Godavari for Diwali.

He later went to the college ground to play with his friends. When he didn’t return home, his parents lodged a plaint. Investigators cracked the case after Rasheed got drunk and bragged about the murder. The missing case has been converted into murder.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Chagallu police Rajamahendravaram
India Matters
Former Union Home Minister P Chidambaram (Photo | EPS)
Chidambaram, Jairam Ramesh among Congress top minds to bid goodbye to Rajya Sabha
Representational image (File Photo | Express)
Lemons at Rs 190 per kg in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati and Nellore bring tears to consumers
Illus; Express
Kerala techies in grip of lifestyle diseases
For representational purposes. (File Photo | PTI)
Cheaper fuel in Karnataka drives fuel stations in Kerala's Kasaragod to the brink

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp