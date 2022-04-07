Drunk man brags about killing teen in 2018 in Andhra Pradesh's Rajamahendravaram, arrested

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Police have cracked a four-year-old man-missing case after a 'friend' of the disappeared intermediate student got drunk and bragged about killing a person in 2018.

On being informed of the drunken rant, Chagallu police arrested Sheik Rasheed, who led the police to an abandoned toilet on the premises of a junior college in Velivennu, where he and two others had initially buried Paritala Sri Harsha, who was then aged 17.

Based on Rasheed's reported confession, police are now searching for his accomplices, Aditya and Munindra, all masons and now aged 27. The accused reportedly told the police they had beaten Harsha to death after a row over a cricket game, and buried the body in the toilet.

The boy's remains were exhumed a year later, and dumped in the western delta canal. Investigators have found a few bones from the toilet and will scour the canal for more evidence. Harsha of Koyyalagudem was visiting his grandmother at Daaravaram in East Godavari for Diwali.

He later went to the college ground to play with his friends. When he didn’t return home, his parents lodged a plaint. Investigators cracked the case after Rasheed got drunk and bragged about the murder. The missing case has been converted into murder.