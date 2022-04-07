No contravention of rules: Suspended IPS officer AB Venkateswara Rao over Pegasus press conference

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Responding to the showcause notice issued by Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma to him for holding a press conference without taking prior permission from the government, violating rule 6 and 17 of the All India Services (Conduct) Rules, 1968, suspended IPS officer AB Venkateswara Rao said there was no contravention of rules.

In response to the notice served on him, ABV wrote to the Chief Secretary justifying his action as exercising his fundamental right under Article 21 of the Indian Constitution and rights as an All India Service officer. In a four-page reply, ABV said he had informed the government that he would address the media on Pegasus issue as it was of public importance.

"When my tenure as a head of Intelligence department was being called into question and I was, by name, being alleged to have purchased and used the spyware to invade the privacy of citizens and my family members too were being dragged into this false narrative, I had no option but to invoke my fundamental right to protect myself and my family from the onslaught," he stated.