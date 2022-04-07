No truth in land scandal charge of Andhra Pradesh minister Botcha Satyanarayana: TDP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP spokesman K Pattabhiram on Wednesday accused Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana of spreading misinformation against the previous TDP to cover up the Rs 1,500 crore land scam at Madhurawada in Visakhapatnam.

Pattabhi said the committee that had recommended the abnormally low market value for the Madhurawada land was set up by the Jagan Mohan Reddy government, but not the previous TDP regime. The dubious committee had recommended just Rs 187 crore for the 97.29 acres of land, whose market value was estimated to be over Rs 1,500 crore, he said.

He alleged that Botcha was deliberately telling lies publicly to divert the people’s attention from the huge land scam.

The final value of the land was fixed based on GO 67 which was issued by the Jagan Mohan Reddy government on November 26, 2021. The tainted IAS officer Sri Lakshmi was the one who issued this highly controversial order that involved Rs 1,500 crore land scam, Pattabhi said.