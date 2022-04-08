SCR deploys KAVACH for 1,445 Km, record 859 km covered in FY2021-22 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAINDI: The South Central Railway (SCR) deployed ‘KAVACH’ for a record 859 Rkms during 2021-22. This is the highest-ever deployment of Kavach — India’s Indigenous Automatic Train Protection System — in a financial year. Kavach is now deployed across 1,445 Rkm over SCR.

In a press release issued here on Thursday, SCR general manager (in-charge) said that KAVACH has been deployed over SCR for a total distance of 1,445 Route Kms (RKms). Kavach is a major step taken by the Indian Railways in taking forward Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiative of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat. During the last financial year i.e., 2021-22, a total of 859 Rkms of SCR network has been bought under Kavach.

This is the best-ever performance by the zone in a financial year, since the commencement of the project. ‘KAVACH’ has been developed by the Research Design and Standards Organization (RDSO) in collaboration with Indian Industry.

KAVACH activates the train braking system automatically if the driver fails to control the train. It prevents collision of two trains / locomotives equipped with a functional KAVACH system, he said.During the development phase, KAVACH was implemented for a length of 264 Kms covering 25 stations across Wadi Vikarabad - Sanathnagar and Vikarabad - Bidar sections over SCR.

Later, during 2020-21, the system was further deployed for additional 322 Kms covering 32 stations. In the last financial year i.e., 2021-22, the system was implemented in additional 859 Kms covering 77 stations.