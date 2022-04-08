STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

SCR deploys KAVACH for 1,445 Km, record 859 km covered in FY2021-22 

During the last financial year i.e., 2021-22, a total of 859 Rkms of SCR network has been bought under Kavach. 

Published: 08th April 2022 04:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2022 01:06 PM   |  A+A-

Southern Railways. Image for representational purposes only. ( File Photo)

Southern Railways. Image for representational purposes only. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAINDI: The South Central Railway (SCR) deployed ‘KAVACH’ for a record 859 Rkms during 2021-22. This is the highest-ever deployment of Kavach — India’s Indigenous Automatic Train Protection System — in a financial year. Kavach is now deployed across 1,445  Rkm over SCR.

In a press release issued here on Thursday, SCR general manager (in-charge) said that KAVACH has been deployed over SCR for a total distance of 1,445 Route Kms (RKms). Kavach is a major step taken by the Indian Railways in taking forward Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiative of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat. During the last financial year i.e., 2021-22, a total of 859 Rkms of SCR network has been bought under Kavach. 

This is the best-ever performance by the zone in a financial year, since the commencement of the project. ‘KAVACH’ has been developed by the Research Design and Standards Organization (RDSO) in collaboration with Indian Industry. 

KAVACH activates the train braking system automatically if the driver fails to control the train. It prevents collision of two trains / locomotives equipped with a functional KAVACH system, he said.During the development phase, KAVACH was implemented for a length of 264 Kms covering 25 stations across Wadi Vikarabad - Sanathnagar and Vikarabad - Bidar sections over SCR.

Later, during 2020-21, the system was further deployed for additional 322 Kms covering 32 stations. In the last financial year i.e., 2021-22, the system was implemented in additional 859 Kms covering 77 stations. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health worker prepares to administer the Covishield vaccine to a woman at a government hospital. (File Photo | AP)
Kerala post-graduate student dies after taking Covishield; parents move HC seeking justice
Karnataka forest minister Umesh Katti at the meeting with residents and farmers in Madikeri (Photo | Express)
Four tigers on prowl across villages of South Kodagu, confirms Karnataka forest minister
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Post police raids on pubs, IT firms in Hyderabad sack eight employees for consuming drugs
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Filling form a challenge for CUET applicants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp