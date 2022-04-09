Andhra Pradesh contributes 43 per cent to India's total marine exports

G Janardhana Rao By

VISAKHAPATNAM: Even as marine exports in India recorded an all-time high of USD 7,740 million in the financial year 2021-22, Andhra Pradesh contributed to over 40 per cent of the total exports.

A five per cent growth in marine exports from the State has been recorded compared to the last year. A spurt in shrimp exports from Odisha, West Bengal and Gujarat has also been reported.

This has further helped the country to achieve the record even though China had banned 131 Indian companies. According to data, Andhra Pradesh contributed to 43 per cent of the country’s exports this fiscal against 38 per cent last year.

The twin Godavari districts contributed to 50 per cent exports of the Vannamei shrimp. Erstwhile Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam, Nellore and to some extent Visakhapatnam and Srikakulam districts also have suitable shrimp culture.

As per the Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA) data, the country achieved total marine exports of USD 7,740 as against the target of USD 7,809 fixed for 2021-22 by the Union Ministry of Commerce. However, the export growth achieved is 30 per cent higher when compared to FY 2020-21. In FY 2021-2022, India exported marine products to 121 countries.

US tops the chart again

The US continues to be the top destination for marine exports for the past 11 years and this year was no different. China stood second for the fourth time despite trade challenges and Japan stood third