STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Cluster in Andhra Pradesh's Anantapur to export 75,000 tonnes of bananas

An official said that the Centre has identified 53 horticulture crop clusters in the country for the development of specific crops under the Cluster Development Programme.

Published: 09th April 2022 03:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2022 03:15 AM   |  A+A-

Harvested banana bunches

Harvested banana bunches ready for export at the market. (File Photo| MK Ashok Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Abhilaksh Likhi, Additional Secretary, Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, visited the Banana Cluster at Karnapudiki village in Anantapur district on Friday and interacted with farmers. 

He said that the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare has identified 53 horticulture crop clusters in the country for the development of specific crops under the Cluster Development Programme in a comprehensive manner. 

The main objective of the programme is to leverage the geographic specialisation of horticulture clusters for promoting integrated and market-led development of pre-production, production, post-harvest, logistics, branding and marketing activities, besides laying emphasis on holistic growth and development of horticulture clusters for making them globally competitive.

Initially, the programme has been rolled out on a pilot basis in 12 clusters in 11 States in the country. In Andhra Pradesh, Anantapur, Kadapa and Kurnool districts have been selected for the launch of Banana Crop clusters on a pilot basis.  The project is expected to export more than 75,000 metric tonnes of bananas a year from Anantapur Cluster.

Dr SS Sreedhar, Commissioner of Horticulture, Government of Andhra Pradesh, said banana is identified as one of the growth engine crops and due to the proactive steps taken by the Department of Horticulture, the banana crop acreage has increased in the State. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bananas Banana Cluster Anantapur district Cluster Development Programme
India Matters
Patients infected with black fungus are treated at the Mucormycosis ward of a government hospital in Ahmedabad. (File Photo | AP)
Cow dung, stubble burning likely cause of black fungus during pandemic: Study
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
FBI in India to probe Bitcoin scam?
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
Chennai: IT firm CEO rewards colleagues' loyalty with BMW cars worth Rs 1 crore each
Representational Image
Cyber fraud: Retired bank manager loses Rs 3 lakh in 9 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp