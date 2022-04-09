STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Guntur Municipal Corporation's new chief continues with 'Meet the Commissioner'

During the session, she instructed the officials to take necessary action to solve the grievances at the earliest and further directed them to review the progress.

Published: 09th April 2022 04:16 AM

Guntur Municipal Corporation building (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The Guntur Municipal Corporation's 'Meet the Commissioner' programme will continue every Thursday as it was implemented earlier during the stint of former commissioner Nishant Kumar.

It may be recalled that former GMC commissioner Nishant Kumar, after his outdoor interactions with the sanitary staff observed that the they were dissatisfied with delay in payment salaries and other issues and initiated the 'Meet the Commissioner' programme, where the staff can meet him and submit their grievances for about one hour every Thursday.  The program has been fruitful as long pending issues of staff and workers were solved. 

New Commissioner Kirthi Chekuri on Thursday received complaints from the sanitary staff paving the way for continuation of the programme. During the session, she instructed the officials to take necessary action to solve the grievances at the earliest and further directed them to review the progress.

