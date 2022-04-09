Power holiday during COVID delivered big blow, say Andhra Pradesh industrialists

S Viswanath By

VIJAYAWADA: At a time when the industrial sector was returning to normalcy from the COVID blues, the declaration of a power holiday to industries one day in a week has come as a big blow.

Industrialists felt that it will have an adverse impact on all categories of industries as it will lead to a decline in production and they could not meet the orders. They said it will also result in loss of employment and cut in wages to staff working in industries.

As the power consumption crossed 230 MU in the State against the availability of 180 MU, the government with an intention to ensure reliable supply of power to agriculture and domestic sectors, has imposed 50 per cent load relief for the continuous process industries and one day in a week (except power holiday) for the non-continuous process industries for about 15 days and they were asked to draw power only during the daytime till the demand comes down in the State.

However, the industrialists, who kept high hopes on business this time around as the market is picking up from the impact of Covid, expressed concern as the power holiday and 50% load relief to food processing, ferroalloys, cement, spinning and textile mills, which come under the category of continuous process industries, will be badly hit.

"We are already facing a tough situation after the hike in power tariff and interruption in power supply. Now, the power holiday has dealt a big blow to the sector. When we are expecting good business this time as the market is recovering from the impact of Covid, the declaration of power holiday has dashed all our hopes," said AP Chamber of Commerce and Industry Federation general secretary B Rajasekhar.

Speaking to he New Indian Express, Rajasekhar said all categories of industries will suffer from the power holiday and 50% load relief as it will lead to decrease in production. He further said looking for alternatives like running industrial units using generators is not viable due to the skyrocketing diesel prices on a daily-basis.