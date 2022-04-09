Woman sets YSR Congress leader's house in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore on fire over old enmity

By Express News Service

NELLORE: A woman allegedly set a YSR Congress leader's house on fire due to old animosity in Mudivarthi village of Vidavaluru mandal of Nellore district on Friday. The YSR Congress leader and his wife sustained burns in the incident and they were shifted to a private hospital in Nellore.

Sujana, hailing from Mudivarthi, had developed a grudge against YSR Congress leader Venkatsubba Reddy for allegedly cancelling her ration dealership a few years ago. She allegedly tried to kill Venkatasubba Reddy nine years ago and he suffered minor injuries then. Later, Sujana left the village.

On Friday night, while the couple was sleeping in their house, the woman locked their room and poured petrol into the house and set it on fire. Hearing the screams of the couple, local residents opened the door and rescued them and informed the police.

Vidavaluru police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to a private hospital. CI Rama Krishna Reddy said that they have registered a case and launched an investigation. Kovur MLA Nallapureddy Prasanna Kumar Reddy visited the hospital and consoled the YSR Congress leader and his wife.

Nellore rural DSP Y Harinath Reddy and CI Rama Krishna Reddy visited the village. The DSP said a special team was formed to arrest the woman.