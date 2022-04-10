Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's memo to PM Modi has distorted facts: BJP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BJP Political Feedback Committee Pramukh Lanka Dinakar said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's representation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Delhi was riddled with distortion of facts.

At a meeting of the Political Feedback Committee organised in Visakhapatnam, Lanka Dinakar, along with two other committee members Sai Lokesh and Uday Bhaskar, analysed Jagan's representation point-by-point. They said representing the needs of the State to the PM is welcome, but unfortunately, several issues in the representation lacked clarity and some were mentioned for the sake of publicity, they said.

On the Polavaram project, they said the revised cost estimates were mentioned as Rs 55,548.87 crore when they were Rs 47,725.74 crore only. The CM claimed that Rs 905 crore was not released citing rules, which only indicated that the norms were violated. "The tussle between the ruling and opposition in the State is delaying Polavaram project," they asserted.

On revenue deficit, Dinakar said the total expenditure on welfare schemes and other programmes post-bifurcation could not be attributed to revenue deficit and as per the formula devised to assess the revenue deficit from 2015-16, the State has a revenue gap of Rs 4,100 crore and the Centre has already released Rs 3,970 crore to Andhra Pradesh.

Dinakar and others found fault with the State government for failing to provide proper information with regard to Kadapa steel plant and other issues to the Centre.