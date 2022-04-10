Andhra Pradesh governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan releases audio, video songs of film on farming

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan released the audio and video songs of Amrutha Bhoomi, a full-length feature film in Telugu on the theme of natural farming, at a programme held at the Raj Bhavan on Saturday.

Complimenting the farmers, who switched to natural farming, the Governor said they made Andhra Pradesh proud. He welcomed the decision of the State government to bring out a policy document on organic farming as it is the way forward to address the climate change.

He hoped that Amrutha Bhoomi produced by Jattu Trust, with the support of the Rythu Sadhikara Samstha, will help promote awareness on the benefits of natural farming among all the stakeholders in a big way. Rythu Sadhikara Samstha Executive Vice-Chairman T Vijay Kumar in his welcome address, said that the Samstha has been promoting natural farming in the State.