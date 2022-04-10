STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Five years after Mt Everest, youth from Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool to scale Kanchenjunga peak

While doing his second-year intermediate at a social welfare junior college Suresh Babu scaled Mount Everest and unfurled the National flag in 2017.

Published: 10th April 2022 04:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2022 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

G Suresh Babu during his Mount Everest expedition

G Suresh Babu during his Mount Everest expedition. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: This postgraduate youngster from Gonegandla mandal of Kurnool district has so far trekked more than 19 mountains. Now, the climber is preparing to scale the third highest peak, the Kanchenjunga. G Suresh Babu (21) belongs to a poor financial background. His father G Karrenna and mother Suvarna are farmworkers. 

While doing his second-year intermediate at a social welfare junior college Suresh Babu scaled Mount Everest and unfurled the National flag in 2017.

From then onwards, he continued trekking mountains and has climbed over 19 mountains across the world. Now he is getting ready to scale Kangchenjunga in Taplejung of Nepal. The mountain is 8,586 metre-high.

Suresh Babu has set off from Delhi on Saturday and will reach Nepal on Sunday. Speaking to The New Indian Express, Suresh Babu said that he will start his journey on April 11. He will complete his journey and will unfurl the National flag atop Kanchenjunga in the last week of May or the first week of June. It will take at least  55 to 60 days to reach the summit, the Kurnool youth added. 

Sharing his experience, Suresh Babu said that he has endured harsh weather conditions, even  minus 45 degrees Celsius temperature. "Climbing every mountain is a different experience. My goal is to climb every mountain in the world," Suresh Babu said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
G Suresh Babu Kanchenjunga Kurnool mountaineer Kurnool
India Matters
Patients infected with black fungus are treated at the Mucormycosis ward of a government hospital in Ahmedabad. (File Photo | AP)
Cow dung, stubble burning likely cause of black fungus during pandemic: Study
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
FBI in India to probe Bitcoin scam?
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
Chennai: IT firm CEO rewards colleagues' loyalty with BMW cars worth Rs 1 crore each
Representational Image
Cyber fraud: Retired bank manager loses Rs 3 lakh in 9 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp