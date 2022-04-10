Five years after Mt Everest, youth from Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool to scale Kanchenjunga peak

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: This postgraduate youngster from Gonegandla mandal of Kurnool district has so far trekked more than 19 mountains. Now, the climber is preparing to scale the third highest peak, the Kanchenjunga. G Suresh Babu (21) belongs to a poor financial background. His father G Karrenna and mother Suvarna are farmworkers.

While doing his second-year intermediate at a social welfare junior college Suresh Babu scaled Mount Everest and unfurled the National flag in 2017.

From then onwards, he continued trekking mountains and has climbed over 19 mountains across the world. Now he is getting ready to scale Kangchenjunga in Taplejung of Nepal. The mountain is 8,586 metre-high.

Suresh Babu has set off from Delhi on Saturday and will reach Nepal on Sunday. Speaking to The New Indian Express, Suresh Babu said that he will start his journey on April 11. He will complete his journey and will unfurl the National flag atop Kanchenjunga in the last week of May or the first week of June. It will take at least 55 to 60 days to reach the summit, the Kurnool youth added.

Sharing his experience, Suresh Babu said that he has endured harsh weather conditions, even minus 45 degrees Celsius temperature. "Climbing every mountain is a different experience. My goal is to climb every mountain in the world," Suresh Babu said.