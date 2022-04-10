Power cuts cause hardship to all in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Unscheduled power cuts are causing severe hardship to people across the State, more so in the rural pockets, where power supply is interrupted for 6-8 hours at a stretch. With the mercury level rising and examinations fast approaching, all sections of people, particularly students are worried a lot.

The situation had improved somewhat on Saturday with the energy department implementing power holiday to the industrial sector and imposing restrictions on power usage in industries with continuous processes to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the domestic and farm sectors.

According to reports emerging from various parts of the State, power situation in the rural areas has been grim for the past two weeks. There are unscheduled power cuts in the name of emergency load relief, which even the energy department officials have admitted.

On Friday, most parts of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Parvathipuram-Manyam districts under the purview of the Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited of Andhra Pradesh (APEPDCL) suffered severe power outage. Both domestic consumers and farmers were at the receiving end. Patients in some government hospitals in the rural areas suffered owing to unscheduled power cuts.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Appalamma of Saravakota said, "I admitted my daughter-in-law to Narasannapeta government hospital for delivery two days ago. She gave birth to a baby boy. However, both are uncomfortable as there is no fan owing to frequent power cuts. Though the hospital has two power generators, they are giving power supply to operation theatres and ICUs only."

Power outages along with scorching heat had brought dog days much early as people are literally suffocating in rural areas, according to Ramana, a farmer from Tallavalasa in Narsipatnam division.

He said they have been facing severe hardship due to the unscheduled load shedding. Children, elderly and sick people are the worst affected as the power supply is switched off on an average for eight to 10 hours a day.

Another farmer Rajaiah from Kasimkota mandal said power supply was off for four hours in the morning and four hours in the evening.

The situation is no different in Nellore and Chittoor districts in southern parts of the State. The rural pockets of Nellore, Tirupati and Chittoor districts have been facing frequent interruptions in power supply.

Even the urban areas, including grade-II and III municipalities, have been facing unofficial power cuts for more than 2-3 hours a day. "We have been facing power cuts for at least one hour a day. If we are informed about the timings of power cuts we will be prepared for that. But, there is no particular timing for the power cuts. The power interruption is affecting our daily work," said S Mobeena of Venkatagiri mandal.

In Guntur, Krishna, Godavari, Kurnool and several parts of Rayalaseema districts, unscheduled power cuts have become the order of the day. Students preparing for exams are especially under pressure as their study hours are decreasing due to power cuts.

Jayasri, an SSC student of Kondrupadu in Guntur district, said they are having power cut in the evening for the last three days. "We are having internal exams in school at present. We have to study after returning home from school without fail to achieve good marks. We are also told that the power cut may continue for the next few weeks. It is taxing to prepare for exams under candle light," she rued.

Even using alternative power supply through generators is proving costly given the increased fuel price. The demand for power in the State has increased by more than 20 million units in the last 10 days, sources said.

Dr M Dhananjayudu of Kanigiri in Prakasam district told The New Indian Express that power cut has become a huge problem for them as maintaining a hospital on generators is not feasible. "It costs Rs 2,500 per hour to operate a generator to support normal activities. Long hours of power interruption is causing severe hardship to patients," he said.

When the situation was brought to the notice of Energy Secretary B Sreedhar during a presser held on Saturday, he said care is being taken to ensure uninterrupted power supply to hospitals. With the steps taken like power holiday to industries, load relief will not be there for the domestic sector, he said.

No timing for power cuts, rue consumers

Rural pockets of Nellore, Tirupati and Chittoor have been facing interruptions in power supply. Even urban areas have been facing unofficial power cuts for more than 2-3 hours. “There is no particular timing for power cuts. The unscheduled power cuts are hitting our work,”’ said S Mobeena of Venkatagiri

Rise in fuel price hits use of generators

Even using alternative power through generators is proving costly, given the steep increase in the price of diesel. The demand for power in the State has increased by more than 20 million units in the last 10 days, official sources said.