TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh condemns YSR Congress bid to attack Kondepi MLA

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh on Saturday strongly condemned the ruling YSR Congress leaders' bid to attack Kondepi TDP MLA Dola Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy in Prakasam district.

Lokesh alleged that the YSR Congress goons targeted the TDP MLA out of frustration after he exposed the massive corruption of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's relative and former Energy Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy.

In a statement here, the TDP MLC asserted that Veeranjaneya Swamy is known for his honesty and commitment. Balineni sent his party henchmen to attack a Dalit intellectual and highly educated person like Swamy, he charged.

TDP leaders would not be afraid of intimidatory tactics. The TDP cadres would not remain silent if Balineni made another attempt to attack the TDP MLA's house, he warned.