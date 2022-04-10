STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tension as three infants die at Kadapa's RIMS Government General Hospital in a day

RDO P Dharma Chandra Reddy denied the reports that the children died due to shortage of medical negligence or shortage of ventilators and said health issues were the reason.

RIMS Government General Hospital in Kadapa

RIMS Government General Hospital in Kadapa. (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Tension prevailed for some time at RIMS Government General Hospital, Kadapa, after three infant children died in the hospital on Saturday. The families of the children staged protests in front of the hospital.

District Collector V Vijaya Rama Raju appointed RDO P Dharma Chandra Reddy to investigate the death of three children after media reports claimed that they had died due to the shortage of oxygen and ventilators at the hospital. Dharma Chandra Reddy inspected the hospital and spoke to the doctors.

Speaking to media persons, Dharma Chandra Reddy denied the reports that the children died due to shortage of medical negligence or shortage of ventilators and said health issues were the reason for the death of the children.

A 5-month-old boy died after respiratory system failure on Saturday morning, another 11-month-old boy of Bhakarapeta village died after oxygen failure to his brain and another newborn died due to health issues.  
He said there are 17 ventilators and only three children have been treated on ventilators of the 30 children admitted in the ward.

