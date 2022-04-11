STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Discoms brace to bridge demand-supply gap

They are trying to buy 30 MU from day-ahead and real-time markets to overcome deficit of 50 MU power a day 

Published: 11th April 2022

Representational image of power grid. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Discoms are making every effort to fill the gap between demand and supply of power in the State and steps have been taken to purchase as much power as possible through different means. 

They are trying to buy 30 MU from the day ahead and real time markets to overcome the deficit. Even the banking system, that is purchasing from those who have surplus power and paying back later when the state has surplus power with interest, is being considered. Under the system, if there is a surplus power of 100 MU, the same will be purchased and later 105 MU will be returned. 

Energy department officials  said that the energy demand is forecasted to be 6,720 MU in April-2022 which was 5,721 MU in April-2019. Similarly, the peak demand was 8,984 MW in March-2019 which is expected to escalate to 13,000 MW for FY 22-23. The energy demand met on  April 9 was 211.27 MU with peak demand of 10,909 MW. 

The reason for high demand is primarily due to resumption of economic activities across various sectors like industrial, commercial, agriculture and domestic in the state with ease in COVID restrictions, energy secretary B Sreedhar said. 

The grid officials have opined that shortage of coal has become a critical issue. Due to the Russia-Ukraine war situation in Asia and Europe, the international coal prices have surged manyfold.  A coal crisis has been prevailing across the country for the past few months, which led to abnormal increases in coal prices. The coal prices have touched Rs 40,000 per tonne against Rs 8,000 per tonne earlier. 

AP is not the only state that is facing a shortage of power. Other States like Gujarat and Maharashtra are also facing power shortage. Power generation from the State and even Central power generating stations have decreased due to low coal stock. Most of the states are relying on power from exchanges to meet demand.     

The Chief Minister has taken the issue to the notice of the Union government and requested it to pursue the issues related to coal supply. The state government has given clear directions to the energy department to take all necessary steps to continue the day time power supply to the agriculture sector and officials have taken steps for the same. 

