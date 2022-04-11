Traffic curbs in Tadepalli

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Traffic will be regulated in Tadepalli, Mangalagiri and Thulluru in view of the swearing in of the new cabinet ministers from 9 am to 2 pm to be held at Tadepalli on Monday, said Guntur SP Arif Hafeez in a statement here on Sunday.

Ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs, and senior leaders will be allowed through the VIP route from Lotus Junction and Karakatta. Those coming through Guntur, Mangalagiri, and other places should reach the venue through the NRI Hospital Junction, Don Bosco School, Errabalem, and Krishnaiahpalem.