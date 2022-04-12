Ministers vie to prove their loyalty to CM Jagan

S Guru Srikanth By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Swearing-in ceremony of Jagan Mohan Reddy’s new cabinet held near the State Assembly on Monday, reflected the other side of the coin at a time dissidence in the YSRC became visible.Hours before the actual commencement of the ceremony, supporters and followers of the newly inducted cabinet ministers came in droves to the venue of the swearing-in ceremony at Velagapudi and police had a tough time in regulating the traffic. The event commenced sharp at pre-designated Muhurat of 11:31 am with the national anthem.

Sattenapalli MLA Ambati Rambabu was the first to be sworn in as the oath of office and secrecy was administered in alphabetical order. While he was being sworn in as the minister, his supporters applauded him. Most of the newly inducted ministers chose to take oath in Telugu. Audimulapu Suresh, KV Usha Sricharan and Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy took oath in English.

Interestingly, scenes normally associated with Tamil Nadu politics were witnessed at the swearing-in ceremony of Andhra ministers. Some of the old timers and some newcomers touched the feet of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy to show their loyalty. Budi Mutyalala Naidu was the first one to sit down and greet the Chief Minister, followed by Gudiavada Amarnath, Jogi Ramesh, K Narayana Swamy, KV Usha Sricharan, Mergugu Nagarjuna, RK Roja and T Vanitha.

Gudivada Amarnath and Jogi Ramesh in fact got down on their knees and nearly touched their heads to the ground to greet the Chief Minister after being sworn in as ministers. After greeting the Chief Minister by touching his feet, Roja kissed his hands to express her happiness on being made a minister. Some seniors greeted Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan first and later the Chief Minister.

Family members of several new ministers present at the venue expressed their happiness and captured the moments of their dear ones being sworn in on their mobile phones. The entire venue echoed with applause and whistles when Ambati, Gudivada Amarnath, Jogi Ramesh, Usha Sricharan, Roja and V Rajani were sworn in as ministers.

After getting a group photo with the Governor and the Chief Minister, the new ministers during high-tea shared their happiness with their family members and followers, who felicitated them with shawls and flower bouquets.

Some of the ministers like Roja, Usha Sricharan, Jogi Ramesh and Buggana Rajanedranath spoke to the media and said they will strive for the development of the State in all spheres and follow Jagan Mohan Reddy’s ideals wholeheartedly to render social justice to all.