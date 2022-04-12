STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Praja Arogya Vedika demands free booster dose

The Praja Arogya Vedika has said that the government should supply free booster vacciness to all citizens. 

VIJAYAWADA: The Praja Arogya Vedika has said that the government should supply free booster vaccine to all citizens. The Union government had announced that people above 18 years old can buy the booster dose of COVID vaccine from the designated private hospitals from April 10. In a press release issued here, Praja Arogya Vedika president Dr MV Ramanaiah said, “The booster dose of Covid vaccine is priced at Rs 225 and another Rs 150 has to be paid to the hospital authorities, bringing the total cost to Rs 375. Not many people can afford it.” 

