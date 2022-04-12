Train runs over 5 while crossing tracks in Srikakulam

Sreenu Babu Pativada By

Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: At Least five people were fatally run over by Mumbai-bound Konark Express, while they were crossing the railway tracks near Batuva railway gate in the district late on Monday. Railway officials said the people had alighted from another train after pulling its emergency chain. The train did not have a halt there. The incident occurred between Batuva and G Sigadam railway stations around 9.15 pm, according to information reaching here.

A few people travelling on 12515 Coimbatore-Silchar Express reportedly pulled the emergency chain in the mid-section of Visakhapatnam-Palasa main line between Sigadam and Chipurupalli. They crossed the tracks without noticing the Bhubaneswar-CST Mumbai Konark Express, which plowed into the group.

Speaking to TNIE, Palasa GRP SI SK Sharif said, “One passenger pulled the chain after noticing smoke emitting from the compartment. Following this, a few passengers got off the train. At the same time, another train - which was zooming down the tracks - ran over the passengers. Five died on the spot and one sustained injuries.” The SI added all the deceased were from other states.

The bodies were shifted to Srikakulam Road Station on Silchar Express. The injured person was shifted to Amudalavalasa Road by train and later moved to Srikakulam RIMS Hospital for better treatment. Railway authorities arranged for ambulances to shift the bodies to the morgue at RIMS Government General Hospital. Railway police teams from Palasa and Vizianagaram rushed to the scene, and local administration, too, joined the rescue operations.

The district collector directed the local Revenue Divisional Officer and the tehsildar to rush to the scene and alerted the health staff. He later visited the injured at the RIMS hospital.Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed shock over the incident and directed the district officials to extend best possible medical care to the injured.

