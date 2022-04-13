STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
4,400 Annamayya Sankeertanas made accessible to devotees

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams is in the process of tuning another 1,000 Sankeertanas of the saint composer.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has tuned 4,400 Annamayya Sankeertanas and made them accessible to devotees through YouTube and Sri Venkateswara Bhakti Channel (SVBC) portals. The TTD is in the process of tuning another 1,000 Sankeertanas of the saint composer. About 25 Telugu scholars are involved in research on Annamayya Sankeertanas, said TTD Additional Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy. 

Dismissing reports of TTD neglecting the place where saint composer Tallapaka Annamacharya once lived at Tirumala, the TTD Additional EO on Tuesday said the TTD holds Annamayya and his descendants in high esteem, besides propagating his principles of Bhakti in a big way. 

The statues of Annamayya on Mada Streets of Tirumala were removed while implementing the master plan for the temple development in 2003. The statues and others were taken away by the respective mutts. In 2007, Agama pundits had opposed installation of any statues other than the idol of Lord Venkateswara on Mada Streets. Annamayya statues are not offered dhoop and deep as they were not installed as per Agama Shastra, he explained.

The TTD Additional EO further said all the descendants of Annamayya are being provided traditional honours at Venkateswara temple.  Two Annamayya Sankeertanas are rendered every day during Sahasra Deepalankara Seva to the Lord. 

The birth and death anniversaries of the saint composer are being observed since 1995. The TTD had installed a 108-ft statue of Annamayya at Tallapaka, the birthplace of the saint. The State government has named a newly carved out district after Annamayya as a tribute to the saint composer, he said.

The SVBC has launched programmes on Annamayya Sankeertanas like ‘Adivo Alladivo’, ‘Annamayya  Pataku Pattabhishekam’ and others. The TTD has also taken several initiatives to encourage youth to learn Annamayya Sankeertanas and popularise them among masses to promote Venkateswara Bhakti Tatva, the TTD  Additional EO added.

