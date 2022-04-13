STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Cabinet reshuffle: Ministers vow to work with dedication

Thanking Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for giving them an opportunity, the new ministers said they will discharge their responsibilities efficiently.

Published: 13th April 2022 04:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2022 04:47 AM   |  A+A-

Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy being greeted after assumption of office as Mines and Energy Minister at the Secretariat in Velagapudi on Tuesday | Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Several Cabinet Ministers, including Deputy Chief Minister (Minority Welfare) Amzath Basha, Energy, Forests, Science and Technology and Mines Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Transport Minister Pinipe Viswarup and BC Welfare and Cinematography Minister Chelluboina Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna occupied their chambers in the Secretariat and assumed charge on Tuesday.

Thanking Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for giving them an opportunity, the new ministers said they will discharge their responsibilities efficiently. Amzath Basha expressed his happiness over retaining the cabinet berth in the auspicious Ramzan month. Promising efficient implementation of the free-power scheme to farmers, Peddireddy said steps will be taken to end power holiday to industries.

Venugopala Krishna, who is also the Information and Public Relations Minister, suggested that mediapersons admire Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to get their issues resolved. Scribes will definitely get house sites for admiring the Chief Minister, Venugopala Krishna said.

