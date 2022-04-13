STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Dissidence in YSRC over rejig starts fizzling out

Three sulking MLAs met the Chief Minister, who pacified them by promising party posts in the future, while another legislator is likely to call on Jagan on Wednesday. 

Published: 13th April 2022 04:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2022 04:59 AM   |  A+A-

YSRCP supporters YSRC supporters

YSRCP flags ued for representation purpose. (File Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The dissent voices that surfaced in the YSRC soon after Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy picked his new Cabinet, started to subside on Tuesday. Three sulking MLAs met the Chief Minister, who pacified them by promising party posts in the future, while another legislator is likely to call on Jagan on Wednesday. 

Former Home minister Mekathoti Sucharita, however, had failed to get an appointment of the Chief Minister as the party leadership is said to have taken a serious view of her resentment after being dropped from the cabinet.

The three legislators who called on the Chief Minister during the day, were Macherla MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy, Penamaluru MLA Kolusu Parthasarathy and Jaggayyapet MLA Samineni Udaya Bhanu. Senior leader and minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy reportedly held talks with the three MLAs and persuaded them to accept the posts that the YSRC gives them.

In the afternoon, Peddireddy led Ramakrishna Reddy to the CM’s camp office where Jagan reportedly explained him the circumstances that led to his non-inclusion in the cabinet. The CM reportedly told him that several aspirants had to be denied cabinet berths due to social equations and promised to give them party posts. 

Emerging out of the meeting, Ramakrishna Reddy said he has been with Jagan since the formation of the party. He said seniors like him could not be included in the cabinet as BCs, SCs and STs were given priority.  “Our target is 2024 elections. For the victory of the YSRC, I will accept whatever responsibility to be given,’’ he said, adding that whatever decision Jagan takes is in the larger interests of the party.

Parthasarathy and Udaya Bhanu also called on Jagan in the evening. Later, they also maintained that they never bargained for a cabinet berth. “We will work for the victory of the party in the next elections and accept whatever responsibility the party leadership gives us,’’ they said.

Giddalur MLA Anna Rambabu, who is also unhappy over his non-inclusion, is likely to meet Jagan on Wednesday. Rambabu, who hails from the Vysya community, was tipped to have been chosen to replace Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao, 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YSRC Andhra Cabinet rejig YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
India Matters
Back to the present, almost 13 years after his disappearance, Musahar stepped into his home again on Tuesday, much to the disbelief of everyone in Buxar’s Khilafatpur village.
Mother’s belief comes true, man back home after 12 years in Karachi jail
Wards that resemble prison cells are where patients are housed in Government Mental Health Centre at Oolampara in Thiruvananthapuram
At this old Kerala mental hospital, patients live like prisoners, in filth
Damaged e-toilets inside Biju Patnaik park in Bhubaneswar | Express
E-toilets in Bhubaneswar worth crores rot in open
Villagers of Manaveli-Punathikari, Thanneermukkom, removing silt from a brook to prevent waterlogging | Express
Residents show way to save Kerala's Kuttanad from flooding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp