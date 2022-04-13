Dissidence in YSRC over rejig starts fizzling out

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The dissent voices that surfaced in the YSRC soon after Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy picked his new Cabinet, started to subside on Tuesday. Three sulking MLAs met the Chief Minister, who pacified them by promising party posts in the future, while another legislator is likely to call on Jagan on Wednesday.

Former Home minister Mekathoti Sucharita, however, had failed to get an appointment of the Chief Minister as the party leadership is said to have taken a serious view of her resentment after being dropped from the cabinet.

The three legislators who called on the Chief Minister during the day, were Macherla MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy, Penamaluru MLA Kolusu Parthasarathy and Jaggayyapet MLA Samineni Udaya Bhanu. Senior leader and minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy reportedly held talks with the three MLAs and persuaded them to accept the posts that the YSRC gives them.

In the afternoon, Peddireddy led Ramakrishna Reddy to the CM’s camp office where Jagan reportedly explained him the circumstances that led to his non-inclusion in the cabinet. The CM reportedly told him that several aspirants had to be denied cabinet berths due to social equations and promised to give them party posts.

Emerging out of the meeting, Ramakrishna Reddy said he has been with Jagan since the formation of the party. He said seniors like him could not be included in the cabinet as BCs, SCs and STs were given priority. “Our target is 2024 elections. For the victory of the YSRC, I will accept whatever responsibility to be given,’’ he said, adding that whatever decision Jagan takes is in the larger interests of the party.

Parthasarathy and Udaya Bhanu also called on Jagan in the evening. Later, they also maintained that they never bargained for a cabinet berth. “We will work for the victory of the party in the next elections and accept whatever responsibility the party leadership gives us,’’ they said.

Giddalur MLA Anna Rambabu, who is also unhappy over his non-inclusion, is likely to meet Jagan on Wednesday. Rambabu, who hails from the Vysya community, was tipped to have been chosen to replace Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao,