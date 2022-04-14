STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

53 packets of crystal meth seized in Visakhapatnam

Crystal meth is the common name for crystal methamphetamine, a strong and highly addictive drug that affects the central nervous system.

Published: 14th April 2022 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2022 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM:  The task force police arrested three persons and seized 53 packets (one gram each) of crystal meth from them. Crystal meth is the common name for crystal methamphetamine, a strong and highly addictive drug that affects the central nervous system. The three youths were arrested from a flat on the fifth floor of an apartment in Chinna Waltair.

The arrested were identified as R Avinash (19), A Srivastava (20) and V Avinash Naidu (20). Avinash and Naidu are third year B Tech students. A case under 8 (c) and 22 (c) of NDPS Act was registered.According to police, on March 31, Avinash went to Bengaluru where he met two more accused, who were friends of Srivastava and Naidu. The duo gave 50 gm of the drug to him for Rs 50,000. After returning to Vizag, he along with Naidu divided the drug into 53 packets. Each of them kept 10 packets of crystal meth. They kept the remaining 33 packets in a bag. The three were sent to judicial remand till April 24. Further investigation is on to nab the other drug peddlers and accused involved in the case.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
crystal methamphetamine
India Matters
Back to the present, almost 13 years after his disappearance, Musahar stepped into his home again on Tuesday, much to the disbelief of everyone in Buxar’s Khilafatpur village.
Mother’s belief comes true, man back home after 12 years in Karachi jail
Wards that resemble prison cells are where patients are housed in Government Mental Health Centre at Oolampara in Thiruvananthapuram
At this old Kerala mental hospital, patients live like prisoners, in filth
Damaged e-toilets inside Biju Patnaik park in Bhubaneswar | Express
E-toilets in Bhubaneswar worth crores rot in open
Villagers of Manaveli-Punathikari, Thanneermukkom, removing silt from a brook to prevent waterlogging | Express
Residents show way to save Kerala's Kuttanad from flooding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp