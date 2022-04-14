53 packets of crystal meth seized in Visakhapatnam

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The task force police arrested three persons and seized 53 packets (one gram each) of crystal meth from them. Crystal meth is the common name for crystal methamphetamine, a strong and highly addictive drug that affects the central nervous system. The three youths were arrested from a flat on the fifth floor of an apartment in Chinna Waltair.

The arrested were identified as R Avinash (19), A Srivastava (20) and V Avinash Naidu (20). Avinash and Naidu are third year B Tech students. A case under 8 (c) and 22 (c) of NDPS Act was registered.According to police, on March 31, Avinash went to Bengaluru where he met two more accused, who were friends of Srivastava and Naidu. The duo gave 50 gm of the drug to him for Rs 50,000. After returning to Vizag, he along with Naidu divided the drug into 53 packets. Each of them kept 10 packets of crystal meth. They kept the remaining 33 packets in a bag. The three were sent to judicial remand till April 24. Further investigation is on to nab the other drug peddlers and accused involved in the case.