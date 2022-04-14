STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh HC dismisses IAS officer  Srilakshmi’s review plea

Justice Devanand said the court had first sentenced the eight officials to imprisonment and later struck down the same on the latter’s request.

Published: 14th April 2022 05:35 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The High Court on Wednesday struck down the petition filed by IAS officer Y Srilakshmi seeking review of the court verdict directing her to do social work for 12 Sundays for contempt of court. The High Court had earlier initiated contempt proceedings against eight senior IAS officers in the petition related to construction of Rythu Bharosa Kendras and village secretariats on the premises of government schools. 

The court had sentenced the officers to two weeks imprisonment, besides imposing a fine Rs 1,000 each.
With the officials tendering an unconditional apology, the orders were modified and they were asked to undertake service in a social welfare hostel on one Sunday in a month for 12 months.

When Srilakshmi’s petition to review the order came for hearing before Justice B Devanand, additional advocate general P Sudhakar Reddy said the lower level officials have not brought to the notice of the petitioner the court’s order to remove RBKs and village secretariats from government school premises. Sudhakar Reddy informed the court that it was not a willful contempt on the part of the petitioner.

Stating that officials are not respecting the court orders now, Justice Devanand said his younger brother B R Ambedkar is also an IAS officer and he would have punished him in the same manner. Justice Devanand said no one is above the judiciary and struck down the petition filed by Srilakshmi.

‘Not respecting orders’ 

Comments

