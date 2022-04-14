STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Blast in chemical manufacturing unit kills two, injures 15 in Andhra's Eluru; CM announces Rs 25 lakh ex-gratia

The officer said as many as 20 people were in the fourth unit of Porus Laboratories Private Limited when the incident occurred. 

By Phanindra Papasani  
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: At least two persons were killed and more than 15 others injured in a gas leak-triggered explosion and blaze at a pharmaceutical intermediates and speciality chemicals manufacturing unit at Akkireddygudem in Eluru district’s Musunuru mandal late on Wednesday. 

Deputy superintendent of police in Nuzvid B Srinivasulu said the incident occurred around 11.30 pm when the gas used for manufacturing active pharmaceutical ingredients and other intermediates in the boiler unit leaked due to suspected malfunction and resulted in the explosion.

Soon after the blast, fire tenders and local police rushed to the scene and launched the rescue operation.

Fire tenders from Nuzvid and nearby units were pressed into service to douse the fire, even as disaster response teams alerted and evacuated people by nearby colonies, fearing the gas leak could be dangerous. 

“Two persons died while they were being shifted to a hospital and over 15 persons suffered both burns and other injuries. They were rushed to government general hospitals in Nuzvid and Vijayawada,” Srinivasulu said. 

The officer further said the fire department personnel were carrying out search operations to find if any employee has been missing.

“Swift response by both the police and management averted a major mishap,” he added. 

Speaking to TNIE, superintendent of police, Eluru district, Rahul Dev Sharma said the cause of gas leakage has not been ascertained.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy expressed shock over the incident and announced Rs 25 lakh ex-gratia to the kin of the deceased.

According to an official release, he also announced Rs five lakh each to the critically injured and Rs 2 lakh to those who sustained minor injuries.

(With PTI Inputs)

