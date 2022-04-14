STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Guntur Municipal Corporation task force to monitor sanitation

The teams will conduct surprise checks at shops and commercial establishments, hefty fines will be imposed on shop owners and shops will be seized if they fail to follow sanitary guidelines.

Published: 14th April 2022 05:35 AM

Guntur Municipal Corporation building (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) will constitute special task force teams to inspect sanitation in the city. The teams will conduct surprise checks at shops and commercial establishments in the city. Hefty fines will be imposed on shop owners and shops will be seized if they fail to follow sanitary guidelines, GMC Commissioner Keerthi Chekuri said. On Wednesday, GMC sanitary inspectors conducted raids on shops and imposed fines for littering roads across the city.

Speaking on the occasion, the GMC Commissioner said that despite conducting various awareness programmes on sanitation, some shop owners are not heeding to the regulations.“To prevent this, sanitary inspections, sector officials, and secretaries will conduct daily inspections and will impose fines on those who failed to follow the rules. If repeated, notices will be issued and shops will be seized,” she added. She also instructed officials to inspect trade licences. She appealed to the people to cooperate with the GMC officials to achieve a better rank in Swachh Survekshan-2022 and Clean Guntur.



