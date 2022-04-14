STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
It’s a thanksgiving letter to CM, not my resignation, clarifies Sucharita

Emerging out of the meeting, Sucharita said she was unwell and could not come out in the past few days.

Published: 14th April 2022

Mekathoti Sucharita

Former Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The dissidence that brewed in the YSRC with the recent Cabinet reconstitution seems to have completely fizzled out with former Home minister Mekathoti Sucharita falling in line after her meeting with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday.

Former ministers Balineni Srinivasa Reddy and Sucharita got miffed over their non-inclusion of the new team of Jagan. Some legislators, who could not find a place in the cabinet, also showed signs of dissent. Sucharita was unhappy over her non-inclusion in the new team even as the other SC members of the previous cabinet were re-inducted into the new one.  

When Rajya Sabha MP Mopidevi Venkataramana met her a couple of days back to pacify her, she even handed over a letter resigning to her MLA post.The YSRC leadership had pacified all the dissident leaders reportedly assuring them of key posts in the party. On Wednesday, it was the turn of Sucharita and she met the Chief Minister at the latter’s camp office.

Emerging out of the meeting, Sucharita said she was unwell and could not come out in the past few days. She dismissed reports of dissatisfaction over denial of a cabinet berth. “I gave a thanksgiving letter to the Chief Minister for giving me an opportunity to work as a Home minister in his cabinet. The letter was mistaken as my resignation letter to the MLA post,’’ she said.

Sucharita said she will remain in the YSRC till the end and strive to further strengthen the party. Meanwhile, Kapu Ramachandra Reddy, YSRC MLA from Rayadurgam in Anantapur district, called on Jagan Mohan Reddy after his supporters staged protests in the constituency headquarters following denial of a cabinet berth to him. Golla Babu Rao, MLA from Payakaraopet, is also said to be unhappy over his non-inclusion in the cabinet. The YSRC leadership is likely to pacify the MLA to end dissidence in the party.

