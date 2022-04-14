STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Patients suffer after power cut at Adoni hospital

Patients at Adoni Area Government Hospital had a harrowing experience for more than five hours after the power supply got snapped.

Published: 14th April 2022 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2022 05:48 AM   |  A+A-

A ward at Adoni Hospital on Tuesday following power cut | Express

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Patients at Adoni Area Government Hospital had a harrowing experience for more than five hours after the power supply got snapped. Power went off around 4 pm on Tuesday and was restored only late in the night. The two generators at the hospital did not work due to technical problems. As many as 60 patients, including elderly and children, were being treated at the 100- bed hospital, which is run by the government under Vidya Vidhan.

Every day, 350 out patients from different areas in Adoni revenue division visit the hospital. District coordinator of hospital services of Vidya Vidhan (DCHS) Dr R Ramji Naik conducted an enquiry and submitted a report to the government on the issue on Wednesday. He told TNIE that there is no electricity problem at the hospital now. “After the power cut, the hospital staff tried to start generators, but they did not work due to technical issues. The hospital authorities called technicians and the generators were repaired within two hours,” he added. He further said Health Minister Vidadala Rajini enquired about the incident. “As per minister’s orders, I sent a report after conducting the enquiry at Adoni Area Hospital,” he said. The DCHS said no major issue was reported due to the power cut as there was no patient in the hospital at the time with serious medical condition.

