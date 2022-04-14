STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Utilise services of Rythu Bharosa Kendras : Governor to farmers

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan said RBKs help bring quality services within the reach of farmers and assist them from the stage of sowing of seeds to the sale of their agricultural produce.

Published: 14th April 2022 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2022 05:24 AM   |  A+A-

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan visits a Rythu Bharosa Kendra at Vanukuru village in Penamaluru mandal of Krishna district on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Describing the decision to establish Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) by the State government as a historic one, Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan said RBKs help bring quality services within the reach of farmers and assist them from the stage of sowing of seeds to the sale of their agriculture produce through a single-window system. 

The Governor visited the RBK at Vanukuru village in Penamaluru mandal of Krishna district on Wednesday. Speaking at a meeting organised on the occasion, Harichandan said he felt proud that Andhra Pradesh stood as a role model to other States in the country in provision of integrated services to farmers through the RBKs. He congratulated officials of the agriculture and allied departments for making the RBKs a successful programme. He appealed to the farmers to utilise the services provided through the RBKs to the full extent and become partners in the State’s prosperity and contribute to its economic development.  

“I am happy to know that the farmers have been given sufficient training to place their indents for seeds and fertilisers directly through digital kiosks at the RBKs. The mini agri-labs for testing of soil, seeds and fertilisers at the RBKs have reinforced the confidence-level of farmers to raise crops with quality inputs and get higher net farm income as a result of good yield,” the Governor said. He termed the Polambadi programme a good concept to encourage farmers to adopt good agricultural practices, discourage indiscriminate use of pesticides and fertilisers and safeguard the environment.

