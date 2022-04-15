Andhra Government to computerise 2,051 cooperative societies

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As part of the initiative to strengthen the cooperative sector, the State government has decided to computerise the accounts of 2,051 Primary Agriculture Cooperative Societies (PACS) to promote transparency. The Cooperative Credit System in Andhra Pradesh is a 3-tier structure.

The Andhra Pradesh State Cooperative Bank (APCOB) at the apex level and the 13 District Cooperative Central Banks (DCCBs) at the middle level have been computerised and they are working on Core Banking Solutions (CBS). The PACS at the grass root level having direct contact with farmer members are yet to be computerised.

As part of an action plan for 2022-23, APCOB will be the nodal agency to implement the project, which is estimated to cost Rs 89.63 crore. The newly created Ministry of Cooperation is planning a Centrally-sponsored scheme for computerisation of PACS. Computerisation of a PACS is estimated to cost Rs 4.37 lakh.

The Centre has proposed a scheme with a funding pattern of 60:40. Under which, the State has to provide 40% of the computerisation cost. Out of total project cost, Rs 53.77 crore will be provided by the Centre, which the State has to bear Rs 35.85 crore. A detailed report has been submitted to the government for computerisation of PACS under the proposed Centrally-sponsored scheme.

It has been decided to get financial support from the National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC) with a sharing pattern of 65% loan and 20% grant from NCDC. The remaining 15% of the cost needs to be borne by APCOB, DCCBs and PACS.

Using the same software across all the tiers ensures uniformity in architecture and functionality, besides flexibility, integrity of data and resilience. Further, PACS should have a mandatory interface with CBS of DCCBs to enable KCC/Rupay Card integration for operations through ATMs/POS/Micro ATMs.