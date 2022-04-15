Opposition parties in AP demand tough measures to ensure industrial safety   

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo and leader of opposition N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday expressed shock and grief over the death of six persons in a reactor blast at Porus chemical unit in Akkireddygudem of Nuzvid Assembly constituency in Eluru district. Naidu said the State government should provide all necessary medical treatment to save the lives of 12 others, who were severely injured in the industrial mishap.

The TDP chief conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families and demanded stringent action against those responsible for the mishap. The government should take effective steps to ensure industrial safety, he said.TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh, in a separate statement, expressed grief over the mishap in a chemical unit. He blamed the government’s complacency for the loss of six lives in the mishap.

BJP State president Somu Veerraju condoled the death of six workers in the chemical unit blast. He blamed lack of monitoring by the State government for the industrial mishap. Speaking to mediapersons after visiting the injured at the Government General Hospital, he sought to know what action has the State government taken after the LG Polymers incident in Vizag, which claimed several lives.

“Lack of coordination among the departments concerned is clearly evident. Compensating the victims’ families is not a solution. The government, at least now, should set up a proper monitoring mechanism to ensure industrial safety,” he said.

Expressing anguish over the loss of lives in the chemical unit blast, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan demanded that the State government announce an ex gratia of Rs 1 crore for each victim on the lines of compensation paid in the LG Polymers incident. He underlined the need for ensuring industrial safety.