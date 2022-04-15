STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Opposition parties in AP demand tough measures to ensure industrial safety   

The TDP chief conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families and demanded stringent action against those responsible for the mishap.

Published: 15th April 2022 05:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2022 05:38 AM   |  A+A-

A gas leak resulted in an explosion at Production Block-D of Porus Laboratories in Musunuru mandal late on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo and leader of opposition N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday expressed shock and grief over the death of six persons in a reactor blast at Porus chemical unit in Akkireddygudem of Nuzvid Assembly constituency in Eluru district. Naidu said the State government should provide all necessary medical treatment to save the lives of 12 others, who were severely injured in the industrial mishap. 

The TDP chief conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families and demanded stringent action against those responsible for the mishap. The government should take effective steps to ensure industrial safety, he said.TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh, in a separate statement, expressed grief over the mishap in a chemical unit. He blamed the government’s complacency for the loss of six lives in the mishap. 

BJP State president Somu Veerraju condoled the death of six workers in the chemical unit blast. He blamed lack of monitoring by the State government for the industrial mishap. Speaking to mediapersons after visiting the injured at the Government General Hospital, he sought to know what action has the State government taken after the LG Polymers incident in Vizag, which claimed several lives.  

“Lack of coordination among the departments concerned is clearly evident. Compensating the victims’ families is not a solution. The government, at least now, should set up a proper monitoring mechanism to ensure industrial safety,” he said.

Expressing anguish over the loss of lives in the chemical unit blast, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan demanded that the State government announce an ex gratia of Rs 1 crore for each victim on the lines of compensation paid in the LG Polymers incident. He underlined the need for ensuring industrial safety.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Industrial safety Factory explosion
India Matters
Police said illegal encroachments at sensitive spots are being removed (Photo | Special arrangement)
After MP, now bulldozer crackdown on illegal shops of riot accused in Gujarat's Khambat
SP Vijaya Rao inspecting the court premises in Nellore after the theft was reported | Express
‘Proof’ in forgery case Involving AP Agriculture Minister stolen from court
A still from 'KGF: Chapter 2' (Photo| Cinema Express)
KGF: Chapter 2 shatters box office records
Communal violence broke out in Rajasthan's Karauli. (Photo | Hamza Khan Twitter)
Meet Madhulika Singh: The woman who saved 15 men from angry mob in Rajasthan's Karauli

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp