Patients gasp for air as 50 per cent fans, ACs dysfunctional at Kurnool Government Hospital

K Madhu Sudhakar By

Express News Service

KURNOOL: The rising temperature coupled with dysfunctional fans and air conditioners at the Kurnool Government General Hospital has forced patients to move out of their wards in search of respite from the heat. Several patients can be seen resting under the trees, during the day as well as night. With the mercury crossing 40 degrees Celsius, it has become even more difficult for patients to stay in their ‘suffocating’ wards.

Muthaiah, a patient from Bairluti in Atmakur mandal, was one of the several patients resting under a tree. “I was admitted to the trauma care unit of the hospital a few days ago due to a heart ailment. I underwent a surgery and currently I am under postoperative care. I came outside since I could not bear the sweltering heat,” he said.

H Sunkanna said his father, Ulchala, has been admitted to the orthopaedic ward with a fracture. “At least five fans are not working there. As we are unable to cope with the humidity, we came outside and are resting under a tree,’’ he added. Some of the patients in the burns ward have arranged for their own table fans.

“Those with burns require an ambient temperature. The condition here, however, is different,” a patient’s relative rued. A doctor at the ward claimed that the patients’ attendants had switched off the air conditioner as they were feeling ‘cold’ and were instead using fans. Asked why they brought their own fans, she did not have an answer.

On the other hand, another doctor in the hospital said there is an immediate need to fix fans and air conditioners in all units, particularly surgery, gynaecology, trauma care and burns wards. “There is also a need to arrange additional generators for continuous power supply during power cuts in the hospital,’’ he said on condition of anonymity. There are as many as 800 fans, 150 air conditioners and approximately 25 air coolers installed in the hospital’s 36 wards. But, 50 per cent of them are under repair, sources working at the hospital said.

Claiming that the hospital takes up repair works regularly, superintendent Dr Narendranath Reddy told TNIE that fans and ACs were being repaired whenever there is an issue. He added that they want to ensure better services to inpatients throughout the year. The Kurnool GGH in Rayalaseema is one of the oldest teaching hospitals in the State with 400 doctors rendering services at 36 units. The hospital has a capacity of 1,050 beds. Every day approximately 2,500 to 3,000 outpatients are treated for various ailments. Besides Rayalseema, patients from Prakasam as well as neighbouring Karnataka and Telangana get treatment at the hospital.