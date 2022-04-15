STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three die of ‘diarrhoea’, 35 in hospital after drinking contaminated water

Three persons reportedly died due to ‘diarrhoea’ within 24 hours of drinking ‘contaminated water’ at Jambuladinne village in Allagadda mandal on Thursday.

The villagers suffered vomiting and diarrhoea due to consumption of polluted water

Representational image (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Three persons reportedly died due to ‘diarrhoea’ within 24 hours of drinking ‘contaminated water’ at Jambuladinne village in Allagadda mandal on Thursday. At least 35 others have been suffering with ‘symptoms of diarrhoea’ and are being treated at local health centres and Allagadda and Nandyal government hospitals. The deceased were identified as M Chantanna (75), Ashwini (15) and D Bhaktudu (55).

The villagers alleged that the Rural Water Supply (RWS) department had in the past two days supplied contaminated drinking water which led to diarrhoea among the locals. Upon being informed, medical teams led by Kurnool district medical and health officer (DM&HO) Dr Rama Giddaiah and Nandyal DM&HO Dr Prabhavathi, along with revenue officials visited the village on Thursday. 

Speaking with TNIE, DM&HO Dr Rama Giddaiah said: “Medical camps were set up immediately after the incident was reported on April 12. As of now, the situation is under control.” When asked about the three deaths, Rama Giddaiah said Chantanna died due to age-related issues, Bhaktudu due to a chronic disease and Ashwini died due to co-morbidities. However, our teams have collected the water samples and sent them to labs to ascertain reasons behind the deaths, the DM&HO said. 

