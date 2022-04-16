STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AP government allots Rs 1,072 crore for Panchayat Raj road repairs

B Muthyala Naidu said that Rs 1,072 crore was sanctioned for taking up repair works of Panchayat Raj roads to a length of 9,222 kms in the State.

Published: 16th April 2022 05:02 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister (Panchayat Raj and Rural Development) B Muthyala Naidu said that Rs 1,072 crore was sanctioned for taking up repair works of Panchayat Raj roads to a length of 9,222 kms in the State. The tenders for the works will be called soon.

Recalling that he worked as Gram Sarpanch, MPP and Zilla Parishad member before getting elected as MLA, the minister said that all steps would be taken for the all round development of villages, using his experience.

Speaking to mediapersons after taking charge in his chambers in the Secretariat on Friday, Muthyala Naidu expressed happiness over his elevation as the Deputy Chief Minister and thanked Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for giving him theopportunity.

He said that all the efforts will be made for improving sanitation in villages through the Swachh Sankalpam programme. He said he would strive for the effective implementation of welfare and development programmes by the state government through village volunteers system and village secretariats established by the CM in the direction of realising Gandhi’s dream of “Gram Swarajya”.

9,222 kms road to be repaired 

Deputy Chief Minister  B Muthyala Naidu said Rs 1,072 crore was sanctioned for taking up repair works 
of Panchayat Raj roads to a length of 9,222 kms in Andhra Pradesh

