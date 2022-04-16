STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dharmana’s call to end corruption

Revenue, Stamps and Registration Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao on Friday appealed to officials and people’s representatives to work with an aim to provide honest governance to the people of State.

Dharmana Prasada Rao (Narasannapeta) (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Revenue, Stamps and Registration Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao on Friday appealed to officials and people’s representatives to work with an aim to provide honest governance to the people of State. “Though it is not possible at once, it will be possible with  sustained attempts,” he asserted. YSRC MLAs, MLCs and activists welcomed Dharmana on his arrival at Srikakulam after taking oath as the Revenue Minister. A public meeting was held at the NTR Municipal Stadium on the occasion.

Dharmana said, “There is a huge corruption in the Revenue Department, which is shameful to us. So we are providing welfare schemes directly to beneficiaries. Still we have some corruption in the governance. People always like corruption-free governance. I never asked Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for a cabinet berth as I worked as a minister for 15 years. People of Srikakulam asked him to give a cabinet berth to me. I feel privileged for your confidence in me.” Jagan has given a green signal for a lift irrigation scheme at Gotta barrage on Vamsadhara, Dharmana said.
 

