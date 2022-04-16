STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TDP leaders take a ride seeking rollback of fare

TDP leaders, including party MLAs and MLCs, led by party president K Atchannaidu on Friday travelled by bus from the RTC complex to Maddilapalem to stage a protest against the hike in RTC fares.

Published: 16th April 2022

TDP president Atchannaidu speaks to a passenger in a bus on increased fares in Vizag on Friday | G Satyanarayana

By Express News Service

Speaking to mediapersons, Atchannaidu said the RTC fare, which was Rs  5 for a two km distance, was increased to Rs 15. Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy was increasing taxes and levying surcharges, making the life of the common man worrisome, he alleged. 

“The YSRC government increased the RTC fare twice. The government should rollback the fares immediately keeping the poor people in view. The government should exempt tax on diesel supplied to RTC buses,” the TDP State president demanded. 

He said there was no power cut during the Chandrababu Naidu government. Whereas people were now reeling under power cuts, he said. “The government increased the power tariff in the state. The government was looting people in the name of taxes and surcharges. There has been a sharp increase in prices of essential commodities and fuel, he said.  The roads in the State are in bad condition. The YSRC promised prohibition before the elections. Now, the Jagan government is supplying liquor in every nook and corner of the State, he said. 

