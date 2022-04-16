STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Welfare schemes Jagan’s gamble for votes: Ex-MP Undavalli Arun Kumar

Former MP Undavalli Arun Kumar has said the majority community, Hindus, are feeling insecurity for the first time in the country.

Former Congress MP Undavalli Arun Kumar

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Former MP Undavalli Arun Kumar has said the majority community, Hindus, are feeling insecurity for the first time in the country. Speaking at a meet the press programme organised by the Writers Academy here on Friday, he said  if the situation was not checked, it would be dangerous as an organised campaign was going on in the country. He felt issues like renaming of Jinnah Tower were non-issues. Replying to a query on attacks on temples, he said if the police were given a free hand, they could nab those involved in the attacks within 24 hours. 

Speaking on the welfare schemes of the State government, he said it was a kind of quid pro quo by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. “It is a big gamble by Jagan. He is expecting that the schemes will translate into votes. However, none can predict whether Jagan will be successful or not,” he said. There is a big question mark on how long he will continue the schemes and from where he mobilises funds for them. The Centre has taken note of diversion of funds and an inquiry is going on now, he pointed out. Stating that there was a need to stop the trend of offering freebies in election manifestos,  he said a law should be enacted in Parliament in this regard.  

